DTA urges Union Commerce ministry to ensure quality checks for tea from Nepal

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) Darjeeling Tea Industry (DTA) on Tuesday urged the Union Commerce ministry to ensure that tea imported from Nepal is subject to stringent quality checks under FSSAI regulations.

Advertisment

DTA principal advisor Sandeep Mukherjee in a letter to Union Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that cheap and dubious tea from Nepal is being dumped into India to the detriment of the domestic industry, particularly Darjeeling.

DTA claimed that Nepal tea is being allowed to be imported without mandatory FSSAI checks.

The association said that there is an emergent need to clean up the Indian tea ecosystem.

Advertisment

"To ensure that safe and healthy tea reaches the Indian consumer in accordance with FSSAI regulations, appropriate measures are needed to be adopted to bring imported tea under its regulations", DTA pleaded. PTI dc RG