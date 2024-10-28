DTDC announces enhanced benefits, reward programme for staff

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Logistics provider DTDC Express on Monday announced a slew of enhanced benefits and reward programmes, including a 400 per cent increase in group accident insurance coverage, for its operational staff and delivery associates as part of the festive season bonanza.

Advertisment

Focusing on three key areas -- financial security, health & wellness and rewards and engagement initiatives -- the programme encompasses a series of enhanced benefits, adding to the festive cheer, DTDC Express said.

It has introduced a range of reward programmes to recognise the dedication of its staff during Diwali. These initiatives include an annual bonus and a performance-driven delivery incentive programme.

The company said it has also implemented an attendance bonus for associates showing unwavering commitment throughout the festive season, besides launching a biker referral scheme for employees to refer new delivery associates, supporting the company's growth during the Diwali rush.

Advertisment

These initiatives also include significant enhancement of the Group Accident Insurance coverage, which has been raised by 400 per cent as given the high festive demand, there is an increased risk of unforeseen incidents, it said.

This move is aimed at safeguarding the employees and their family's future with a stronger financial safety net.

"This Diwali, we are reinforcing our commitment to ensuring that every employee feels secure, recognised, and appreciated. Whether through financial security measures, health and wellness initiatives, or reward systems that acknowledge their hard work," said Subhasish Chakraborty, founder and Chairman and Managing Director of DTDC Express Ltd. PTI IAS BAL BAL