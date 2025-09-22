DTDC Express collaborates with Radiant Acemoney to penetrate underserved markets

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) DTDC Express on Monday said it has collaborated with fintech firm Radiant Acemoney to leverage Radiant's 83,000 merchants and over 30,000 Business Correspondent (BC) counters, expanding financial and logistical access in underserved regions.

The partnership has been formalised through an initial pact for six months, with Phase 1 rollout limited to six states -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, the company said.

During this phase, both companies are finalising commercials and standard operating procedures (SOPs) while select DTDC retail counters will also be onboarded as business service points for Kochi-based Acemoney, enhancing the availability of financial services in these locations, DTDC Express said.

A subsidiary of Radiant Cash Management Services Limited, Radiant Acemoney specialises in digital banking and payment solutions for rural areas, small businesses, and government entities.

"By combining DTDC's extensive logistics network with Acemoney's hyperlocal presence, we are not just moving parcels, we are enabling opportunities, empowering small businesses, and expanding access to aspirations for millions of customers across rural and semi-urban India," said Abhishek Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer, DTDC Express Ltd.