DTDC Express launches rapid commerce vertical Raftaar

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Logistics firm DTDC Express has announced the launch of its rapid commerce vertical Raftaar to offer deliveries as fast as 4-6 hours through hyperlocal dark stores.

The launch of the service was announced at an event to celebrate 35 years of the company's foundation here on Friday evening.

On the occasion, the company also unveiled a white paper on rapid commerce, prepared in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), reflecting its vision to shape the next era of logistics and delivery in the country.

The report captures the transformational swing in Indian e-commerce, where delivery speed is becoming as critical as product and price.

"The foundation laid 35 years ago positions us today to lead the next big leap in logistics -- speed at scale. Rapid commerce will redefine customer experience, supply chain efficiency, and market competitiveness.

"With Raftaar and our collaboration with BCG, we are setting the benchmark for how India will shop, sell, and deliver in the years ahead," said Subhasish Chakraborty, founder, Chairman and Managing Director, DTDC Express Ltd.

Rapid commerce fills a critical whitespace in today's delivery ecosystem. The opportunity is emerging to develop a bespoke model for India with the potential to contribute significantly to a truly Viksit Bharat, according to Alpesh Shah, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Ex-BCG India System Head & APAC Head – CEO Advisory.

"Rapid commerce is not just about faster deliveries; it is a strategic shift in consumer engagement. The 4–6 hour delivery window is in the 'Goldilocks zone' -- it is quick enough to encourage conversions and build loyalty, yet sustainable enough to scale.

"With Raftaar, we are evolving from Xpress to Xponential, leveraging DTDC's reach and technology to make rapid delivery a standard across all categories, particularly in high-growth Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets," said Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express Ltd.