DTDC launches DIVA 2.0, AI-powered virtual assistant for customer support

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Express logistics services firm DTDC Express on Tuesday announced the launch of conversational GenAI, DIVA 2.0, a first-of-its-kind technology in the domestic logistics industry to provide intelligent customer support.

The latest technological tool is already live on the company's mobile app MyDTDC and its website, DTDC Express said.

This upgrade to the interactive virtual chatbot, DIVA 1.0, marks DTDC's commitment to digital innovation by empowering customers with intuitive tools for a streamlined shipping experience. DIVA 2.0 is now live on the MyDTDC app and DTDC website.

Equipped with machine learning, it learns and adapts with every interaction, delivering a smarter, more innate experience.

Moreover, through advanced linguistic analysis, the Gen AI provides a more human-like experience while offering real-time assistance in the chosen language, it said.

The ingenious virtual assistant harnesses GenAI's abilities to effectively address customers' shipping and delivery-related queries in 17 regional Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Manipuri, Konkani, Punjabi, and Ladakhi, DTDC Express said.

Moreover, DIVA 2.0's enhanced AI capabilities, Natural Language Understanding (NLU), and multilingual support are designed to offer an inclusive experience for users, it added.

" In today's fast-paced world, businesses must adapt and remain agile in the face of relentless change. As we look to the future, Artificial Intelligence stands poised to transform our services. DIVA 2.0 aims to not only boost operational efficiency but also create deeply personalized, customer-centric experiences," said Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO at DTDC Express Ltd.

Through a network of over 16,000 channel partners and the integration of advanced technologies into its daily operations, the latest move strengthens the company's competence, offering customers an effortless service across both physical and digital platforms, it said.

"By incorporating conversational GenAI available in 17 regional languages, we are creating seamless, efficient, and personalized interactions that bring us closer to our customers like never before.

"This marks a bold leap into the future of intelligent logistics, where the synergy between technology and human-centric service paves the way for new possibilities," said Arpita C Mittra, Director, Customer Experience at DTDC Express. PTI IAS DR