Dubai-based DAMAC opens GCC in Noida; plans second facility in Pune

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Dubai-based realty firm DAMAC has set up a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Noida and will hire more than 250 employees to cater to its core business functions.

The company will also soon set up a GCC in Pune, DAMAC said in a statement.

DAMAC Group has launched its new global services arm, DAMAC Shared Services India (DSSI).

It has rented 22,622 sq ft office space in Noida to set up the capability centre.

"The centres will play a critical role in core business functions, including finance, operations, sales, marketing, HR, projects, commercial, digital and others," DAMAC said.

The Noida centre will have more than 250 employees, while the Pune centre is expected to employ 100 staff by 2026.

Hussain Sajwani, founder of DAMAC Group, said, "India's talent ecosystem and technology readiness make it a strategic choice for our shared-services centre. We are committed to building high-performing teams by 2026, delivering leading services to support DAMAC’s global ambitions".

According to a US-based real estate consultant Vestian report in July, India houses nearly 1,700 GCCs spread across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, accounting for around 53 per cent of the about 3,200 GCCs worldwide.

MP John, Chief Human Capital Officer at DAMAC, said, "We are investing in India's human-capital strengths and enabling a services centre that will transform how we work across regions. We look forward to building a culture of innovation, empowerment and global collaboration, right from our India hubs".

Founded in 1982, the DAMAC group of companies is a leading global conglomerate headquartered in Dubai. It is into several businesses, including property development, data centres, investments, hospitality, retail and fashion.