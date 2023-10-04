Dubai-based Jumeirah Group to double property portfolio by 2030; 'keen' on opening luxury hotel in India

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Dubai-based Jumeirah Group aims to double its property portfolio by 2030 and is 'keen' on opening a luxury hotel in India, a top company official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts is a Dubai-based luxury hotel chain, which currently owns 27 hotels across the world, including 12 hotels in the United Arab Emirates, said Kirti Anchan, General Manager of Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

"We are on a growth path and we want to double our property portfolio by 2030. India being the key market for Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, we are definitely keen (on opening a hotel in India).

"Our focus will be the ultra-luxury market. So we want to be in the right city with the right product. We are searching for such a location and hopefully we will see something soon in India," said Anchan.

Advertisment

According to Anchan, the group has opened new properties in Oman, Maldives, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia during the last 18 months and two more are coming up in Saudi Arabia.

"High level discussions are going on. But, yes, we are interested in opening a hotel in India. We all agree to be in India in view of travellers' curiosity and economic growth of India" Anchan told reporters at the roadshow.

He along with other senior officials of the group were in the city for a roadshow to connect with city-based tour operators and travel agents.

Advertisment

"The purpose of the roadshow is to expand the network within India, because this country has a big potential. Travel trend shows that Indians, irrespective of their age, are curious to travel, they want to explore more," said Anchan.

He said the group sees India as an important market and the inflow of Indians coming to Dubai is growing, mainly because of the air connectivity and easy visa process.

"In comparison to last year, Indians coming to Dubai have grown by 24 per cent. Today, 80 flights operate between Dubai and India every day and more flights are getting added every week," he said.

Advertisment

According to him, people have started travelling more after the COVID-19 pandemic, as their curiosity to travel has increased significantly. He added that people have now realised that exploring the world is more important than saving money.

"At Jumeirah hotels in Dubai, 20 per cent customers who check-in are Indians. They come there for different reasons, such as to attend exhibitions and conferences.

"Dubai has become an extended city of India. It takes a three-hour flight from India to reach Dubai. Another reason why more Indians are visiting Dubai is the effort put in by the UAE government to ease-up visa process," said Anchan.

He added that of all the Indians checking in Jumeirah hotels across the world, 20 per cent are from Gujarat. PTI PJT DRR