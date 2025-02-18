Dubai's Sobha Realty becomes global partner for ICC Men's event, starting with Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Dubai-based Sobha Realty on Tuesday said it has become a global partner for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's event.

In a statement, Sobha Realty, which is part of Sobha Group, said the partnership spans various in-stadia, broadcast and digital rights, starting with the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19.

"Sobha Realty has become a Global Partner for ICC Men's events," the company said, adding that the partnership will draw synergies with the moments of brilliance that are synonymous with ICC pinnacle events.

Spanning a visible presence in-stadia and with further touchpoints across broadcast and digital channels, ICC and Sobha Realty will develop content that celebrates the 'Art of The Detail' and the outstanding moments of precision that define elite-level cricket," the statement said.

ICC Chair Jay Shah said: "We are delighted to welcome Sobha Realty as a Global Partner in the ICC's Commercial Partner Programme, aligning with some of the most iconic events in the cricketing calendar." "This partnership represents a powerful fusion of two brands that share a commitment to excellence and passion. With the ICC Men's Champions Trophy just around the corner, we look forward to seeing how this collaboration will enhance the legacy and impact of ICC events on a global scale," Shah said.

Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said the partnership with the ICC reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to a worldwide audience while reinforcing our presence on the international stage.

The ICC is the global governing body for cricket. Representing 108 members, the ICC governs and administers the game and is responsible for the staging of major international tournaments including the ICC World Test Championship Final, ICC Men's and Women's Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups, Champions Trophy as well as all associated qualifying events.

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities.

Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon, the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India.

In India, Sobha Group has a listed real estate company named Sobha Ltd, which is headquartered in Bengaluru.