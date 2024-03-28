DUDigital Global appoints Manoj Dharmani as CEO

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) DUDigital Global, a digital solutions provider in the visa services sector, on Thursday said it has appointed Manoj Dharmani as its Chief Executive Officer.

Advertisment

Dharmani will be responsible for managing all aspects of the company's operations, including business development, product innovation and client relations.

With over 28 years of experience in aviation and telecom, he has held leadership positions at leading organisations, including AirAsia, GoAir and Vodafone.

His most recent role was as commercial head at AirAsia.

Advertisment

"In his new capacity at DUDigital Global, Manoj will spearhead the company's strategic vision and drive its ongoing expansion in the global travel market," DUDigital Global said in a release.

The company said it specialises in comprehensive visa application centres and visa services, streamlining processes for visa, passport, identity management and citizen services.

It serves as a liaison between visa applicants and their respective embassies, facilitating a human interface. PTI NKD SHW