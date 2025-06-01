Dunes Air enters private aviation market, to offer premium charter services

Mumbai: Ahmedabad-based private aviation firm Dunes Air has announced its entry into the air charter business with the launch of its premium chartered services.

Under this vertical, the company will offer aircraft charter services to business leaders, high-net-worth individuals, and discerning travellers, its co-founder Ritesh Hada said.

“The airline is positioning itself as a premium air carrier delivering efficient, private and flexible flying experiences,” Hada said.

The non-scheduled operator currently operates two aircraft — the Cessna Citation CJ2+, a jet suited for fast intercity routes, and the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, known for its short takeoff capabilities and suitability for regional and remote destinations.

Dunes Air said it is also set to induct a Challenger jet into its fleet, enhancing its long-range and luxury offerings, and supporting the growing demand for premium aviation services.

The firm has already connected major metros and tier-2 cities, serving corporate leaders and catering to urgent medical evacuations, destination weddings, spiritual journeys, and other time-sensitive needs, Hada said.

Other co-founders of the joint venture include Shaishav Shah, Ketan Gajjar, Navneet Agarwal, Tanuj Pugalia and Himanshu Shah.