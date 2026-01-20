DuneVista Capital secures capital for $1-bn global fund, commits USD 100 mn for India

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Investment firm DuneVista Capital has secured capital for a USD 1 billion global fund and allocated USD 100 million for the Indian market, the company said on Tuesday.

The firm has already deployed USD 60 million across India and the Middle East from the fund, with India identified as a core market for the fund’s current investment cycle.

"DuneVista Capital, an Indian-led global asset management group, has secured capital for a USD 1 billion global fund. As part of its India-focused approach, DuneVista Capital has committed an additional USD 100 million to Indian and India-linked investment platforms," the company said in a statement.

The deployment has taken place ahead of the fund’s formal launch at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on January 21, marking early investment activity from the secured capital pool, the statement said.

"As an Indian-led investment firm, our focus is on supporting Indian companies, particularly women-led businesses, as they scale and expand beyond domestic markets," DuneVista Capital CEO Mayank Singhvi said.

The fund will focus primarily on investments in Indian startups and growth-stage companies, the statement said.

The firm has partnered with firms like SACS Partners, a strategic advisory and capital solutions firm, Indusbridge Ventures and a Dubai-based global investment management firm and hedge fund, El Dorado Capital, for channelising the investments. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL