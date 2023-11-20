Dunzo switches to Zoho workspace from Google suite to cut costs

New Delhi: Troubled quick commerce startup Dunzo has migrated all its employee accounts to Zoho workspace from Google, to bring down costs by at least a third.

Google workspace is priced at about Rs 1,600 per user each month under the enterprise plan, while Zoho charges a portion of that at Rs 489 for similar offerings.

A Dunzo spokesperson commented on the matter, saying, "This migration is just a regular business decision. There were some initial teething issues for the first couple of days, but all of these have been ironed out now."

The company's auditor Deloitte during the regulatory filing casted a doubt on the company being a going concern after net loss ballooned to Rs 1,802 crore in FY23, which is a 288 per cent increase from the previous year.

In accounting terms, entities functioning as a 'going concern' have sufficient resources to continue making money and would not go bankrupt in the foreseeable future.

After the exit of a Reliance executive from its board and the departure of co-founder Dalvir Suri and others, there have been consistent and robust efforts to steady the ship.

The company had previously let go of its Bengaluru office, halved its headcount and delayed salaries for months, leading to employee departures as well.