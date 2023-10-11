Duolingo to provide courses on mental math, music

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Mobile learning platform Duolingo on Wednesday announced extending lessons to music and math.

The move is aimed at taking the app from language learning to education, Duolingo announced at its Duocon event.

The math course will include calculating tips and hourly wages for sharpening mental math among adult learners, while the music course uses gamification for imparting lessons, the company said.

Duolingo will also offer a learning experience for advanced English, designed for English learners at advanced levels of language proficiency.

Duolingo entered the India market in 2016 with a course designed to enable Hindi speakers to learn English. English, Hindi, French, Korean, and Spanish are the top 5 languages Indians are learning on Duolingo, Korean being one of the fastest-growing languages in India. PTI GRJ GRJ MR