Dvara KGFS appoints new Deputy CEO

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Non-banking financial company Dvara KGFS on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ramaswamy Subramanian as its deputy chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Subramanian, who has over 30 years of experience in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, has handled diverse responsibilities across product management, digital initiatives, sales and marketing, among others.

Before taking up the new role, Subramanian headed the product portfolio at Karnataka Bank, the city-based company said in a press release.

Welcoming the appointment, Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Chief Executive Officer LVLN Murthy said Subramanian was joining the organisation at a pivotal stage in its growth journey.

"His strong expertise in financial services, digital lending and large-scale operations will further strengthen our leadership team," Murthy said.

He added that Subramanian's strategic insight and deep understanding of customer-centric financial delivery would help advance the company's mission of enabling long-term financial well-being for its customers.