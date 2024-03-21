Dvara KGFS secures USD 14.4 million investment from Impact Investment Exchange

Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) Non-banking finance company Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials Pvt Ltd has raised USD 14.4 million through listed non-convertible debentures from Singapore-headquartered Impact Investment Exchange, the company said on Thursday.

With this funding, Dvara KGFS aims to enhance product offerings and disburse loans to women in rural areas.

Dvara KGFS Chief Financial Officer Shilpa Bhatter in a company statement said, "The funds raised will be utilised to disburse micro enterprise loan, water, sanitation and hygiene loans for women borrowers. Dvara KGFS remains committed to fostering financial inclusion, maintaining operational excellence and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders." According to the company headquartered here, Impact Investment Exchange has provided debt capital through the USD 100 million Women's Livelihood Bond (WLB6) for Dvara KGFS.

The WLB6 of IIX seeks to create an impact under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly gender equality and climate action. A part of the funds raised by Dvara would also be contributed to UN SDGs mission of providing clean water and sanitation in the country.

"Dvara KGFS is a mission-oriented financial institution and has been working in the gender inclusive finance space to empower women and help them become economically more resilient, especially in the country's rural hinterlands. We are delighted to have received this funding from IIX," said Dvara KGFS MD and CEO LVLN Murthy. PTI VIJ SDP