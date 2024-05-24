Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials borrows USD 10 mn from Blueorchard Microfinance Fund

Mumbai: Non-bank lender Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials on Friday said it has borrowed USD 10 million from Blueorchard Microfinance Fund.

The funds will fuel the company's expansion plans and strengthen its efforts to empower underserved communities across the country, as per a statement.

***** NPCI launches wristband to enable contactless payments in association with IPL * The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday said it has launched a wristband to enable contactless payments in association with the Indian Premier League.

The band will be given to select people attending the cricket tournament's 2024 playoffs and final, and can be used for access management during the events and as a payment device after the event, as per a statement.

***** Swiggy Instamart sells over 2,500 tonnes of mangoes * Swiggy Instamart on Friday said it has sold over 2,500 tonnes of mangoes across the country this summer.

This includes a Rs 46,588-order by a Bengaluru-based customer, and also a Chennai-based customer's order for 55 kg of the fruit, the company said.

***** DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment chooses Azad Engineering as its partner to build advance turbo engine * DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment has chosen Azad Engineering as its sole industry partner to build advance turbo engine.

The Mumbai-based firm will start delivering the first batch of fully integrated advanced turbo engines by early 2026, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB