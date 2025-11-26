DVC bags three coal blocks in 13th round of mines auction

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) State-owned Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has emerged as the highest bidder for three coal blocks in the 13th round of commercial mines auction, which are likely to generate annual revenue of Rs 4,621 crore, an official statement said.

DVC emerged as the highest bidder for two non-coking coal blocks in Jharkhand and one non-coking coal mine in Odisha. Non-coking coal is primarily used for power generation and industrial purposes like cement and fertilizer production.

These three blocks are poised to generate annual revenue of Rs 4,620.69 crore, attract capital investment of Rs 7,350 crore and create 66,248 employment opportunities, the statement from Ministry of Coal said.

The coal ministry had put on sale 14 coal blocks in the 13th round of mines auction in August.

Since the inception of commercial coal mining in 2020, a total of 136 coal blocks have been auctioned successfully, with a production capacity of 325.04 million tonne per year.

Once operational, these blocks will substantially enhance domestic coal production and advance the nation's goal of becoming self-reliant in the coal sector.

Collectively, these coal blocks are estimated to yield an annual revenue of Rs 43,330 crore, mobilise capital investment of Rs 48,756 crore and generate 4,39,447 employment opportunities across coal-bearing regions. PTI SID ANU ANU