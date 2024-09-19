DVC followed all norms before releasing water from dams: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The central government on Thursday said that all norms were followed while releasing water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), denying accusations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the water discharge was responsible for flooding in the state.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee said that flooding in parts of Bengal was on account of the "water released by central government organisation DVC from its dams".

"This is a man-made flood, and it's unfortunate," she said.

Responding to the accusations, the Union power ministry in a statement said that all authorities concerned were informed regarding the scheduled release of water from the dams.

All releases are as advised by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), which has representatives from the Government of West Bengal, Government of Jharkhand, Central Water Commission (Member Secretary) and from DVC, it said.

Due to a deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and subsequently over Jharkhand, significant rainfall occurred in the lower Damodar valley area in West Bengal from September 14-15, whereas the Upper Valley in Jharkhand experienced heavy rainfall from September 15-16. However, there was no further rain from the 17th.

Rivers in South Bengal -- Amta Channel and Mundeswari for River Damodar -- outfall were in spate. Other rivers such as Silabati, Kangsabati and Dwarakeshwar which are interlinked with the Damodar were also in spate.

The Tenughat Dam, operated by the Jharkhand government, made a huge release of 85,000 cusecs adding to the problem. The Jharkhand government refused to bring this dam within the ambit of the DVRRC.

All water release advices from Maithon and Panchet dams were made in consultation with DVC and the Government of West Bengal.

"Every possible effort was made to avert synchronisation of dam releases with the drainage congestions in the lower valley.

"DVC took the responsibility of even permitting the Panchet reservoir to build beyond the land acquisition level and the maximum level which reached was RL. 425.22 ft. as on 17:00 hrs. of September 17, 2024," the ministry said.

Due to the these "uncontrollable factors and from dam safety point of view," the combined peak releases made from Maithon and Panchet dams was 2.5 lakh cusec effective 8:00 hours to 18:00 hours of September 17, which was, however, gradually reduced to 80,000 cusec (cubic feet per second) at 6:50 hours, of September 19", the ministry added.