DVC signs PPA with GUVNL, to supply 559 MW of electricity

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) on Saturday said it has inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for 559 MW to meet the rising electricity demand in Gujarat.

DVC in a statement said the agreement, approved by the Ministry of Power, will facilitate the supply of 359 MW from DVC's upcoming Durgapur Thermal Power Station (1x800 MW) in West Bengal and 200 MW from its Koderma Thermal Power Station Phase II in Jharkhand.

The signing ceremony was attended by DVC Chairman S Suresh Kumar, Member (Finance) Arup Sarkar along with key officials from both companies.

DVC said the agreement was formalised during DVC's Consumer Meet 2024, a two-day event (Nov 15-16) bringing together representatives from DVC's nationwide beneficiaries.

These include DISCOMs in states such as Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, as well as critical infrastructure clients like Indian Railways. PTI BSM RG