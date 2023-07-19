Dwarka domestic help abuse case: Vistara derosters employee

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Vistara on Wednesday said it has derostered an employee from duties for his alleged involvement in an incident of violence and abuse, amid an uproar over a pilot and her husband being beaten up for allegedly abusing a minor domestic help in the national capital.

Without specifically mentioning about the incident, a Vistara spokesperson said, "An incidence of violence and abuse has been brought to our notice, allegedly involving a Vistara employee." "We will extend complete support to law and enforcement agencies, and, in the meanwhile, we have derostered the employee from his duties," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier, IndiGo derostered the pilot in connection with the incident.

A pilot and her husband were beaten up by a mob in southwest Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly thrashing a 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at their house, police said on Wednesday.

Police said they have arrested the couple for allegedly assaulting the minor and that action would also be taken against those who manhandled the couple as they have also received a complaint against attackers. PTI RAM IJT IJT