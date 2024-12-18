Dynamatic Techn mandates Aequs to supply Airbus A220 door components

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Dynamatic Technologies Limited on Wednesday said it has mandated a diversified manufacturing firm Aequs to supply complex Airbus A220 door components.
As part of the five-year contract, Aequs will leverage its end-to-end capabilities to manufacture and deliver over 200 detailed parts requiring complex tool design, forgings, machining, and surface treatment, Dynamatic Technologies said.
This contract for the supply of these critical parts over five years strengthens the strategic partnership between the two companies, it said.
Earlier this year, European aviation major Airbus awarded the Bengaluru-headquartered Dynamatic Technologies a contract to manufacture all the doors of its narrowbody A220 aircraft.
The contract included the manufacturing of detailed parts components, creating downstream opportunities for other Indian suppliers.
Dynamatic Technologies designs and builds highly engineered products for aerospace, hydraulic, metallurgy, and security applications.
"By leveraging Aequs' diversified capabilities for complex component manufacture, we are further strengthening India's aerospace ecosystem. The synergy between our two organisations ensures that we continue to raise the bar in delivering aerostructures for Airbus' A220 programme, marking a new chapter of collaborative innovation and value creation in the global supply chain," said Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and Managing Director of Dynamatic Technologies.
"This is a significant collaboration between Dynamatic Technologies and Aequs. We are proud to have an aerostructures assembly manufacturer like Dynamatic Technologies as a long-term partner, which reflects the increasing maturity of the Indian aerospace ecosystem and its presence in the global supply chain," said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO of Aequs.
Dynamatic Technologies has facilities across Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Nasik in India; Swindon and Bristol in the UK, and Schwarzenberg in Germany.