Dyson launches 1st dedicated wet floor cleaner in India

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) British tech firm Dyson on Thursday announced the launch of its first dedicated cord-free wet floor cleaner in the Indian market.

Priced at Rs 64,900, Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner tackles wet and dry debris, using a combination of hydration, absorption and extraction technologies, according to a statement.

With a one-litre clean-water tank, the Dyson WashG1 remove wet and dry debris in one go - automatically separating it and covers 3,100sq ft on a single charge.

Charlie Park Vice President of Dyson Home Engineering at Dyson said, "Over the years, a vast array of wet floor cleaning formats has emerged to help us tackle this chore yet users’ expectations are often left unfulfilled when it comes to stain removal, pick-up performance and floor finish. Dyson engineers solve the problems others ignore and we thrive on the challenge of creating better technology. The Dyson WashG1 is the result of this; our first dedicated wet machine to wash hard floors, properly and hygienically." *** K2 Infragen bags multi-crore transmission project in Madhya Pradesh * EPC player K2 Infragen on Thursday announced securing a multi-crore transmission project in Madhya Pradesh.

As part of the contract, it will augment the power transmission capacity of a power station at Hindustan Copper's Malanjkhand Copper Project in Balaghat, the company said in a statement.

"K2 Infragen has bagged an order for the augmentation of 132 KV main receiving station (MRS) at Malanjkhand Copper Project," it said without disclosing the exact value of the multi-crore order.

"Our power transmission and distribution vertical will grow stronger in the upcoming months as we are gearing up for larger orders in this industry which is predicted to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of above 20 per cent up till 2030," its MD Pankaj Sharma said.