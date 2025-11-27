E-commerce firm Meesho to launch IPO on Dec 3; targets to raise Rs 4,250-cr via fresh issue

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho is set to float its initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore on December 3.

The company's maiden public offering will conclude on December 5, and anchor investors will be allocated shares on December 2, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on Thursday.

Apart from the fresh issue, the IPO will have an offer-for-sale of 10.55 crore shares by existing investors.

The offer-for-sale includes the sale of equity shares by some of Meesho's early investors, including Elevation, Peak XV, Venture Highway and Y Combinator, among others.

Meesho plans to utilise proceeds for investment in cloud infrastructure, marketing and brand initiatives, as well as for funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

The valuation of the firm and the total size of Meesho's IPO will depend on the price band that will be disclosed on Friday.

In FY25, Meesho connected over 500,000 transacting sellers with 199 million annual transacting users, facilitating 1.8 billion placed orders.

The company's Net Merchandise Value (NMV) grew 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 29,988 crore in FY25, following 21 per cent growth in FY24.

In e-commerce, NMV refers to the cumulative checkout value of successfully delivered orders, inclusive of taxes. It is a core measure of platform health as it reflects the strength of customer adoption and repeat usage, making it a key driver of revenue, margins, and cash flow across the ecosystem.

Financially, the net loss for FY25 stood at Rs 3,942 crores, primarily due to one-time exceptional items, including reverse flip tax and perquisite tax, required for the company's transition to a public structure. PTI SP DRR