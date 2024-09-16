E-commerce majors Flipkart, Amazon to start annual festive sale from Sep 26

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) E-commerce major Flipkart and Amazon India will start their annual festive sales from September 26, the companies said in their respective announcements on Monday.

Flipkart and Amazon will start annual festive sale with access to their paid subscribers on September 26 and thereafter open it for all customers.

"The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024 will be live for every shopper from September 27, 2024. 24-hour early access for VIP and Flipkart Plus customers begins on September 26, 2024," Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart said it is ready to meet the festival demand for same-day delivery with over 2 lakh product categories across over 20 cities ahead of The Big Billion Days 2024.

"This TBBD will see 20 per cent higher seller rewards and new customer constructs to help sellers maximise their growth potential during the festive season," Flipkart said.

The Walmart group firm said it is directly generating over 1 lakh new jobs across its supply chain pan-India and is deepening its logistics capabilities with increased focus on faster and reliable deliveries across both metros and non-metros.

Amazon India will also start its annual festive sale "Amazon Great Indian Festival" (AGIF) in similar fashion.

"Amazon Great Indian Festival' (AGIF), will start from September 27, 2024, with a 24-hour early access for Prime members," the company said in a statement.

Amazon said more than 14 lakh sellers will offer crores of products to customers on Amazon.in.

Flipkart's fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra will start its annual sale from September 25.

"Myntra Insiders, members of Myntra's loyalty program will get Early Access to the Big Fashion festival 24 hours in advance, on the 25th of September," Myntra said.

The company will open its sale for everyone on September 26.

"The festival will feature a whopping around 3.4 million styles, marking a 47 per cent increase from its previous edition," Myntra said. PTI PRS TRB