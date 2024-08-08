'E-commerce sector to hire 10 lakh gig workers, 2.5 lakh contractual staff this festive season'

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) E-commerce sector is likely to hire 10 lakh gig workers and 2.5 lakh contractual staff during the upcoming festive season to cater to surge in demand, TeamLease Services said on Thursday.

The e-commerce industry is poised for a 35 per cent surge in sales during the upcoming festive season, which is a substantial leap from the previous year, TeamLease Services Senior VP and Business Head Balasubramanian A said in a statement.

"This festive season, e-commerce will drive sales and fuel job creation on a massive scale. With 10 lakh gig workers and 2.5 lakh contractual staff to be employed, the e-commerce sector's role in employment generation will be significantly impacted. This hiring boom not only underlines the sector's critical role in creating jobs but also its substantial contribution to India's vision of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025," he said.

Projections indicate that by 2026, the inclusive nature of the sector will be evident, with tier II, III, and IV cities and rural India driving more than 60 per cent of the demand for e-commerce, he noted.

As the demand for e-commerce services continues to surge, it is observed that e-commerce companies are stepping up, Balasubramanian said.

They are gearing up to hire for multiple roles, including delivery personnel, warehouse workers, and customer service representatives, as well as roles in packaging, labeling, quality control, and order fulfillment, he added.