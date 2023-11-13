E-commerce, telecom, BFSI most sought-after sectors by freshers: Survey

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) E-commerce, Telecommunications, BFSI, and IT are the most sought-after sectors for freshers, as these sectors provide substantial career growth opportunities and offer a better environment and work-life balance, according to a survey.

Advertisment

According to the survey by job and professional networking platform apna.co, fresh talent is flocking to the e-commerce sector, which witnessed an impressive 22 per cent surge in applications.

The BFSI sector showed an 18 per cent growth, while telecommunications and IT sectors followed with 13 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

The report, which covered over 10,000 participants, noted that 6 out of 10 enthusiastic job seekers hailing from tier 2 and 3 cities like Surat, Jaipur, Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, and Kanpur are setting their sights on the vibrant e-commerce and BFSI sectors.

Advertisment

A substantial 6 out of 10 freshers are drawn to these sectors because of the substantial career growth opportunities. Around 34 per cent prioritise the stability offered by established companies, while 22 per cent opt for the brand recognition and reputation associated with working for industry leaders.

Moreover, 8 out of 10 respondents are seeking jobs in multinational giants, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Jio, ensuring stability, brand name and learning curve as the key indicators for the choice.

About 38 per cent of young job seekers are keen on workplaces that offer a better environment and work-life balance, pointing out their emphasis on not just professional growth but overall well-being.

"The tremendous growth in our user base is a testament to their aspirations and our commitment to nurturing their talents," said apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh.

The survey further noted that the industry must adapt to the changing dynamics of the job market to leverage the potential of these dynamic young professionals. Bridging the gap between the aspirations of the youth and the evolving demands of the job market is crucial. PTI DRR BAL BAL