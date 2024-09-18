E-Gaming Federation launches Manthan series

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Industry body E-Gaming Federation (EGF) on Wednesday launched a platform, Manthan, to unite industry stakeholders for discussing pivotal issues at the intersection of technology and policy.

"The E-Gaming Federation is proud to create a platform where we can bring all stakeholders together for a churn of ideas around the future of the gaming sector, not just in the context of the gaming sector or jobs alone, but how gaming can be a part of India's Viksit Bharat story and how gaming can position India in the world's minds, hearts and pockets.

"Manthan is a very small effort from the E-Gaming Federation to bring stakeholders together to ideate, to collaborate, to debate and create a future where India leads the world in gaming technologies, versus creating for the world or following the world when it comes to more traditional legacy technologies," EGF CEO Anuraag Saxena said.

The Manthan series seeks to educate and create awareness around gaming and the potential of the space.

"If we can have edutainment, why not edugaming," Gautam Chikarmane, VP, Observer Researcher Foundation wondered.

Kicking off the Manthan series, EGF held an inaugural session following the launch titled ‘Create in India: Games as a Source of India’s Soft Power’. PTI ANK ANK MR