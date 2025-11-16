e-Jagriti platform for consumer grievances gets over 2.75 lakh registered users since launch in Jan'25

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Department of Consumer Affairs on Sunday said its unified platform e-Jagriti for consumer grievances has got over 2.75 lakh registered users, including 1,388 NRIs since its launch on January 1 this year.

The Department launched e-Jagriti on January 1, 2025 as a next-generation, unified digital platform to transform consumer grievance redressal across the country.

The platform integrates legacy systems such as OCMS, e-Daakhil, NCDRC CMS, and the CONFONET portal into a single seamless interface.

According to an official statement, more than 1.3 lakh complaints have been filed till November 13 through this unified platform.

"In a major boost to consumer rights, the e-Jagriti platform has emerged as a transformative digital grievance redressal system, registering over 2 lakh users since its launch on January 1, 2025," the statement said.

The platform has over 2.75 lakh registered users, including 1,388 NRIs.

The platform streamlines procedures for citizens by reducing paperwork, minimising travel, and cutting down physical documentation.

It also strengthens access for NRIs by removing geographical barriers and enabling them to assert their consumer rights from abroad.

As of November 13, 2025, the unified portal has facilitated 1,30,550 case filings and ensured the disposal of 1,27,058 cases, the statement said.

This year, 466 NRI complaints have been filed through the platform, with major participation from countries such as the US (146), the UK (52), the UAE (47), Canada (39), Australia (26), and Germany (18).

With its OTP-based registration, e-Jagriti enables NRIs to file complaints, make digital or offline fee payments, participate in virtual hearings, exchange documents online, and track cases in real time.

Being operational at the NCDRC and across all 36 states and Union Territories, e-Jagriti enables consumers and advocates to register via OTP-based authentication, file complaints from anywhere in India or abroad, pay fees online or offline, and track case progress in real time. PTI MJH TRB