e-learning sector saw 67 pc rise in students pursuing skill training since 2019: Report

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) The e-learning sector has witnessed 67 per cent rise in students pursuing skill training since 2019, a report said on Thursday.

Since right before the Covid-19 outbreak, in 2019, the number of students pursuing skill-based training has increased by 67 per cent, as professionals recognised the value of practical skills in a fast-evolving job market, according to career-tech platform Internshala annual 'E-learning Trends Report 2025'.

Web development emerged as the top choice among learners, with 13 per cent opting for this training followed by digital marketing and general aptitude training at 8 per cent each, advanced Excel at 7 per cent.

***** DSP MF launches DSP BSE Sensex Next 30 Index Fund * DSP Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the 'DSP BSE Sensex Next 30 Index Fund' and 'DSP BSE Sensex Next 30 ETF' (exchange traded fund).

These will be open-ended equity schemes tracking BSE Sensex Next 30 Index, aiming to provide investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to the 30 largest companies beyond the 30-share Sensex, as per a statement.

***** Mirae Asset Investment Managers launches Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund * Mirae Asset Investment Managers has announced the launch of Mirae Asset Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small cap stocks.

The fund aims to provide investors with an opportunity to participate in the potential growth of fundamentally strong small cap companies through a research-driven and disciplined investment approach, according to a statement. PTI AA TRB TRB