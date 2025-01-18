E-scooters maker Motovolt Mobility aims to raise capacity to 5 lakh in 2 years

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Kolkata-based electric scooters maker Motovolt Mobility on Saturday said it is targeting to increase production capacity to 5 lakh in the next two years.

At present, the capacity is 60,000 units per year, Motovolt Founder and CEO Tushar Choudhary said.

He also said the company is looking to double its dealership points to 200 this year.

The company has unveiled new vehicles, including Hyper One, a pedal motorbike, at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 here. The expo is scheduled for January 17-22 in Delhi and Greater Noida.

Choudhary said that till date over 25,000 vehicles have been deployed.

The firm is betting big on sales of its e-scooters. PTI RR ANU ANU