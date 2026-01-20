EAAA India Alternatives files Rs 1,500-cr IPO papers with Sebi

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) EAAA India Alternatives, an arm of Edelweiss Financial Services, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed issue will be entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by Edelweiss Group, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholder.

Incorporated in 2008, EAAA India Alternatives is among India's leading alternatives platforms, with over 15 years of experience in managing long-term, patient capital. As of September 30, 2025, the company had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 65,504 crore.

EAAA operates a diversified, multi-strategy platform across large, under-penetrated and fast-growing alternative asset classes, with a focus on delivering income and yield solutions to clients. The company has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, GIFT City and Singapore.

Its investment focus spans real assets including infrastructure assets such as energy and transportation, and commercial real estate with low counterparty risk and long residual tenures as well as private credit, which provides flexible financing solutions across the risk spectrum.

The company is backed by an investment team of 80 professionals and an asset management team of 57, supported by senior management with an average experience of over 18 years.

As of September 30, 2025, EAAA's fee-paying assets under management stood at Rs 38,521 crore. Through the funds it manages, the company had 5,398 client relationships globally and in India as of September 30, 2025.

Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue. PTI SP HVA