Eager to work closely with new US administration to strengthen India-US tech ties: Nasscom

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Nasscom on Wednesday said it looks forward to working closely with the new US administration to strengthen the dynamic technology partnership between the two nations, as the IT industry association described the tech sector as the "key lynchpin" of the US-India bilateral engagement.

Advertisment

The US is the largest market for India's USD 254 billion tech sector where its overall contribution is USD 80 billion to American GDP, Nasscom said in a statement.

Notably, the industry plays a key role in supporting US companies in strengthening the American economy.

Conversely, India is a prime destination for American businesses, with over 1,000 US companies driving innovation and leveraging India's digital infrastructure to create competitive solutions, according to Nasscom.

Advertisment

"Huge congratulations to President Donald J Trump on his election victory," Nasscom said.

The tech sector is the key lynchpin of the US-India bilateral engagement, Nasscom noted.

As the tech industry association in India representing both Indian and the US tech companies, Nasscom said it looks forward to working closely with the new US administration to strengthen the dynamic tech partnership between the two nations.

Advertisment

"As the largest and oldest democracies, we look forward to collaborating on various areas including AI and cybersecurity," it further said.

Nasscom emphasised it remains committed to advancing this collaboration for a democratic, inclusive and sustainable innovation ecosystem.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nasscom Chairperson Sindhu Gangadharan had emphasised that India and the US have maintained strong ties in strategic areas of cooperation and technology over the years and that focus is expected to continue.

Advertisment

Nasscom's views assume significance as there have been concerns in certain quarters about the implications of US Presidential elections for the USD 254 billion Indian outsourcing industry as well as on employment-based immigration.

On how she sees the US election outcome impacting the Indian industry, Gangadharan told PTI: "I think India and the US have always focused on strategic areas of cooperation, when it comes to tech...there's no doubt that the cooperation has been extremely strong over the last years." She highlighted India's "phenomenal tech prowess" and said the country had scripted a strong Global Capability Centre (GCC) story.

"Today, if I just look at the number of GCCs in 2024 that have come in from the US, and really look at not just setting up from scratch, but also expanding the set-ups that they have, it has been just mind-boggling to see those number of conversations that we've had throughout the course of the year. So no matter what the outcome of the elections, that is going to continue," she said.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated "friend" Donald Trump on his "historic" presidential polls victory, and said he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

Former US President Trump cruised towards winning the White House race in one of the greatest political comebacks in the American history. PTI MBI ANU ANU