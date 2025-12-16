EAM Jaishankar meets Israel's Economy Minister

Jerusalem, Dec 16 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat and expressed confidence in the early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement between both the counties to further boost our economic partnership.

Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday on a two-day visit.

"Great meeting with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry @NirBarkat in Jerusalem today," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Discussed taking forward our investment and innovation cooperation. Expressed confidence in the early conclusion of India - Israel Free Trade Agreement to further boost our economic partnership," the post read.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with the country's top leadership on bilateral and regional issues.

The visit comes as preparations are underway for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed trip to India.

Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke recently over the phone, after which the Israeli leader said the two would be “meeting very soon”.

During his stay, Jaishankar met Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and he would also meet Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Jaishankar also called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister @narendramodi. Discussed our Strategic Partnership and its continued deepening.

Reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for enduring peace in the region," he said.

He arrived in Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi, where he participated in the high-profile Sir Bani Yas Forum. He also attended the 16th India–UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th round of the India–UAE Strategic Dialogue held on December 15.