EAM S Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in Indonesia

Jakarta: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here and discussed bilateral economic issues and matters related to the Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar met Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Ministerial in the Indonesian capital.

"Met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta today. Discussed bilateral economic issues, as also matters pertaining to the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.



pic.twitter.com/FKoppTws8J — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 13, 2023

In June, Jaishankar met Lavrov during the BRICS summit in South Africa.

In the last few months, India has become a leading importer of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing displeasure in the West over the procurement in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India's economic engagement with Russia has been on a major upswing in the last one year, largely due to its procurement of discounted Russian oil.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been pushing for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.