EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Rubio

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the first high-level conversation after President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs.

In a post on X on the phone conversation, Jaishankar said it was agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US.

The external affairs minister (EAM) also said that he and Rubio exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Indian subcontinent, Europe, Middle East and the Caribbean.

"Good to speak with @SecRubio today. Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Indian subcontinent, Europe, Middle East/West Asia and the Caribbean," he said.

"Agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the bilateral trade agreement. Look forward to remaining in touch," Jaishankar added.

India and the US are currently holding negotiations on a bilateral trade deal. PTI MPB SZM SZM