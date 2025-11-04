Earkart secures patent for remote diagnostic, hearing programming system

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Hearing solutions provider Earkart on Tuesday announced that it has received a patent for its breakthrough product OMNI, a remote audiological diagnostic and hearing programming system that redefines how hearing care is delivered globally.

OMNI enables comprehensive audiological assessment and hearing aid programming to be performed remotely by licensed audiologists, Earkart said in a statement.

For decades, millions across the globe have remained underserved due to geographical, logistical, and economic barriers in accessing qualified audiologists, it added.

Earkart's OMNI changes that equation by combining video otoscopy, air and bone conduction audiometry, impedance assessment, and real-time hearing aid programming into a single, compact system.

All tests and fittings can be conducted live, over a secure video session, under the supervision of a certified audiologist located anywhere in the world, the company said.

"OMNI eliminates the distance between the audiologist and the patient. It's not just tele-audiology - it's the complete democratisation of hearing healthcare," it said. PTI MSS MSS SHW