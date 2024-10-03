Early-stage focussed VC TDV announces Rs 50 cr fund

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Early-stage focussed venture capital firm Trillion Dollar Ventures (TDV) on Thursday announced the launch of their second fund with a total corpus of Rs 50 crore to invest in sectors like spirituality tech, consumer upgrade, fintech, and gaming.

TDV said it is planning to deploy the capital from the third quarter of FY25.

"With the new fund launch, the VC firm will invest in business models like platform plays, marketplaces, and exchange businesses across various consumer tech (B2C) categories such as spirituality tech, fintech, gaming, creator economy, social, and consumer upgrade," the company said in a statement.

"There are few pre-seed focused funds in India, creating a bottleneck for visionary founders to raise capital quickly. We want to fill this market gap and provide support, access and growth to startups in addition to capital infusion," Ujwal Sutaria, founder and GP, TDV Partners, said. PTI ANK TRB