Earmark dedicated zones for MSMEs, startups in industrial corridors: Goyal to officials

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has directed officials to earmark dedicated zones for MSMEs and startups within the industrial corridors under development in Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The minister suggested this during a review meeting on June 15 to assess the progress of NICDC-led industrial nodes.

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) is the nodal body for these corridors.

The commerce and industry ministry said the review focused on the development of three major nodes in the state - Krishnapatnam Industrial Area under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), Orvakal Industrial Area under the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC), and Kopparthy Industrial Area under the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC).

Goyal also directed officials to focus on attracting anchor investors and startups by building innovation-friendly ecosystems within each industrial node.

He stressed the need to establish dedicated incubators to nurture early-stage enterprises and facilitate a robust startup ecosystem.

"The minister also instructed officials to earmark zones within each node for MSMEs and startups, offering subsidised rates and equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and technological support," it added.

Besides, he called for the creation of a centralised dashboard to enable real-time monitoring of project progress and urged the adoption of advanced testing and quality control mechanisms to ensure world-class infrastructure.

At the meeting, NICDC CEO Rajat Kumar Saini emphasised the importance of fast-tracking land acquisition and timely execution of external infrastructure by the state government.

The corporation is dedicated to developing modern industrial smart cities. These are aimed at boosting manufacturing, attracting investments, generating employment, and enhancing India's global economic competitiveness.