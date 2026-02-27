Earthood Services scraps IPO plan; withdraws draft papers

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Gurugram-based Earthood Services, a carbon validation and verification services company, has withdrawn its draft IPO papers, which were filed in June last year, an update with the markets regulator Sebi showed on Friday.

The initial public offering (IPO) was slated to be entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 62.9 lakh equity shares by the promoters, with no fresh issue component.

The company had refiled the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the proposed IPO on June 13, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

However, the draft offer documents for the IPO were withdrawn on February 23, and the reasons for the withdrawal have not been disclosed, an update with the markets regulator showed on Friday.

Earthood Services primarily offers carbon validation and verification services, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) advisory and assurance services to its customers in India and overseas.

It also provides advisory services in relation to the formation and promotion of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), entities created, owned and managed by farmers, which constitute a minor portion of the company's revenues.