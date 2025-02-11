Easebuzz gets RBI authorisation to operate as online payment aggregator

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Payment solutions provider Easebuzz has received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank to operate as an online payment aggregator (PA), according to a release.

The nod allows the company to continue operating as an authorised payments platform and help process online payments for Indian businesses across sectors, including e-commerce, travel and tourism, education and real estate.

"With this license, Easebuzz now joins a select group of approved payment aggregators in India, who are authorised to facilitate digital transactions for merchants under the regulatory framework set by the Reserve Bank of India," the release said.

Easebuzz Payments platform is currently processing an annualised Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of USD 30 billion, and is serving more than 2,00,000 businesses, including SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and startups.

Rohit Prasad, MD and CEO of Easebuzz, said the final authorisation from RBI to operate as a online PA stands as a testament to the company's adherence to building safe, secure and compliant digital payment solutions.

Meanwhile, Easebuzz is expanding its digital offerings to become a full-stack financial operating system.

Recently, the platform forayed into B2B (business-to-business) payments and has launched an invoice management and payments platform in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL).

Easebuzz has also been certified as Biller Operating Unit (BOU) on Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). PTI MBI SHW