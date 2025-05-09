EaseMyTrip advises travellers to exercise 'utmost caution' in planning trips to sensitive regions

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip has advised its customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated with official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions, urging them to refrain from visiting Turkey and Azerbaijan unless "absolutely necessary", in light of their "support" to Pakistan.

India on Wednesday carried out strikes on nine sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, marking its deepest strikes inside Pakistan in decades, in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack two weeks before. Thereafter, Pakistan attempted to unleash drones and missiles at Indian military targets in more than a dozen cities and towns, many of them home to air force bases. The Indian Army said the attacks were "effectively repulsed".

"Travel Advisory - Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary," EaseMyTrip said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday evening.

EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti also took to X, saying he was "deeply concerned" by the recent developments and advising all its customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions. PTI RSN DR