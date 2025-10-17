EaseMyTrip Board approves four strategic acquisitions

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip's Board on Friday approved strategic acquisitions of four companies in a bid to build an integrated travel ecosystem.

The company has approved the proposed investment of 49 per cent of the aggregate post-completion fully paid-up share capital in four entities, including Doodlesdodling Entertainment Private Limited, SSL Nirvana Grand Golf Developers Private Limited, Javaphile Hospitality Private Limited, and Levo Beauty Private Limited.

All the proposed strategic investments will be subject to obtaining relevant board and shareholders' approval, and other regulatory approval(s) as may be required under the applicable law(s).

Nishant Pitti, Founder & CMD, EaseMyTrip, said, "These acquisitions mark a significant milestone in our journey to build a truly integrated travel and lifestyle ecosystem. Each company brings distinct capabilities that strengthen our portfolio, expand our customer reach, and create new avenues for growth..

"By leveraging these synergies, we are confident of delivering sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders while continuing to innovate and enhance the experiences of our customers with our EaseMyTrip 2.0 commitment.".

Each acquisition is expected to contribute distinct strategic value, from operational synergies and customer engagement to market expansion and experiential integration, EaseMyTrip stated. PTI RSN MR