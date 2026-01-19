EaseMyTrip Board greenlights raising authorised share capital; incorporation of new subsidiary

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip's Board on Monday approved an increase in its authorised share capital to Rs 750 crore and the incorporation of a new subsidiary for skill development and vocational training purposes.

An increase in authorised share capital, which raises the maximum limit of shares a company can issue, requires obtaining shareholders' approval and is generally executed by companies to fund business growth, expansion, or to attract more investment.

The Board also cleared the appointment of Ajay Kumar Chauhan as the Independent Director for a period of five years, with effect from February 24, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

In a regulatory filing, EaseMyTrip informed that its board has approved various items, including "increase in authorized share capital of the company to Rs 750,00,00,000 (Rs 750 crore) divided into 750,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 1 each and consequent amendment in capital clause of the memorandum of association of the company, subject to the shareholders' approval".

The board also approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary for up-skilling, professional and vocational training, EaseMyTrip informed in the filing. PTI RSN HVA