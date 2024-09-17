EaseMyTrip makes foray into medical tourism industry

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) EaseMyTrip.com on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 49 per cent stake in Pflege Home Healthcare and 30 per cent in Rollins International, marking its strategic foray into the rapidly-growing medical tourism sector.

These acquisitions align with EaseMyTrip's mission to offer holistic travel solutions by integrating wellness and healthcare services into its service portfolio as medical tourism, the company said in a statement.

Pflege is a home healthcare provider headquartered in Dubai.

Rollins International has a presence in India in the gluten-free, lactose-free, and allergen-free food products and health supplements segment.

"With the growing demand for accessible, quality healthcare services, this acquisition was necessary to meet the evolving needs of travellers seeking wellness and medical solutions," Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, stated.

These acquisitions come at a time when medical tourism is witnessing unprecedented growth in India and globally.

The medical tourism industry is valued at USD 7.69 billion and is expected to reach USD 14.31 billion by 2029. PTI RSN ANU ANU