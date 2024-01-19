EaseMyTrip partners with Common Services Centre

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com on Friday announced a strategic collaboration with CSC e-governance Services to provide comprehensive content on holidays and activities to its network of village-level entrepreneurs.

In addition to existing offerings like flights, hotels, cabs, and buses, EaseMyTrip's travel solutions will now include an exclusive focus on enhancing the holiday and activity planning experience for users across India, the company said in a statement.

CSC (Common Services Centre) e-governance Services, a registered entity under the Ministry of Information Technology, has a network of over 5.5 lakh village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) across the country.

These dedicated VLEs, representing CSC, play a pivotal role in delivering various services to citizens, with travel services being one of the key offerings.

"Being a homegrown company, we are thrilled to serve as the travel partner for CSC, delivering a comprehensive suite of travel services. By combining our wide range of services with CSC's network, our joint aim is to make travel more accessible and user-friendly across the nation," EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie said. PTI SM BAL BAL