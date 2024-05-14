EaseMyTrip partners with SIDBI, UTDB to train homestay owners along Chardham Yatra route

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) to train homestay owners along the Chardham Yatra route.

The Homestay Entrepreneurship Training programme, started in April and extended to May, aims to provide training to around 150 homestay owners in hospitality and eco-friendly practices, the company said in a statement.

The curriculum is designed with the integration of classroom learning with practical sessions, and the certification for this programme is jointly issued by EaseMyTrip, SIDBI, and UTDB.

The training covers topics such as hygiene, environmental safety and waste management, guest safety and security, booking management, and technology training and support, among others.

"Post-certification, these homestays will be integrated into our platform, benefiting from our vast network of over 20 million registered users and over 60,000 travel agencies," EaseMyTrip Co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti said.

The sessions have already awarded certificates to 31 homestay owners in Joshimath, 25 homestay owners in Guptkashi, and 39 homestay owners in Ukhimath.

Shares of the travel tech platform settled 2.11 per cent higher at Rs 43.98 apiece on the BSE. PTI SM SGC SHW