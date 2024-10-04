EaseMyTrip resumes bookings to Maldives

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com -- which suspended flight bookings to Maldives in January after a diplomatic row with India -- on Friday said it has resumed bookings to the island nation after "improved bilateral ties" between both governments.

In June, EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti responded to the controversy around the resumption of flight bookings to Maldives through the platform, admitting that "some bookings did occur" between May 16-26 but the company acted swiftly and removed them.

The response came after Kerala Congress questioned EaseMyTrip on social media platform X, highlighting the company's earlier decision to remove Maldives from its platform as a show of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement on Friday, EaseMyTrip co-founder and CEO Pitti said, "Basis positive developments in mending India-Maldives bilateral ties, by both governments, we are resuming bookings to the Maldives. This decision comes after careful consideration and follows a constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Tourism of Maldives delegation during their recent visit to India and our office".

"Being a nation-first company we are always in alignment with our government and support their vision. It is a progressive step towards the renewed friendship and mutual goals of enhancing tourism." EaseMyTrip had initially halted bookings to Maldives in January after three Maldivian ministers made derogatory comments about Prime Minister Modi following his visit to Lakshadweep.