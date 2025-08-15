EaseMyTrip sees Q1 growth driven by hotels, packages, robust intel ops

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Online travel platform EaseMyTrip reported an over 81 per cent rise in hotels and holiday packages bookings in the June quarter, as travel picked up in the world's fastest-growing economy.

Hotels and holiday package bookings grew by 81.2 per cent year-on-year, rising from 1.8 lakhs to 3.3 lakhs, the firm said in a statement.

The trains, buses, and others segment recorded a 41.4 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1 FY26, with bookings increasing from 3.1 lakh to 4.3 lakh.

Dubai operations saw gross booking revenue surge 151 per cent to Rs 318.1 crore.

It had a gross booking revenue of Rs 2,065.8 crore in the quarter and EBITDA of Rs 6.9 crore on a revenue of Rs 113.8 crore.

Flights make up 79.2 per cent of gross booking revenue, and hotels and holiday packages account for 18.8 per cent. The remaining 2.1 per cent comes from train, buses and other bookings.

When it comes to revenue from operations, flights contribute 50 per cent, while hotels and holiday packages contribute 28.6 per cent. The remaining 21.4 per cent comes from trains, buses and other bookings.

Air ticketing remains steady at 24,230 flight segments booked daily. Non-air segments, such as hotels, packages, trains, buses and others delivered strong double-digit growth.

"Hotels and Packages grew 81.2 per cent YoY and Dubai operations surged 151 per cent, both offering better margins than flights. We've also acquired premium hospitality and commercial assets to build a strong physical base, and launched EMT 2.0 to diversify into new verticals," it said.

Promoters have voluntarily chosen to draw zero salary until sustained profitability returns, showing full alignment with shareholders. These steps are designed to move EaseMyTrip beyond a flight-led model into an integrated travel, hospitality, and lifestyle ecosystem. While this requires short-term capex, it is aimed at creating sustainable profitability and shareholder value over the long term.

Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman, EaseMyTrip, said, "For Q1 FY26, EaseMyTrip began the year with a steady performance, recording a Gross Booking Revenue of Rs 2,065.8 crore, driven by strong momentum in the Hotels & Packages segment, which grew 81.2 per cent year-on-year from 1.8 lakh to 3.3 lakh room nights, averaging 3,637 room nights booked daily.

"Additionally, an average of 24,230 flight segments was booked daily. Our Dubai operations also posted an outstanding performance, with Gross Booking Revenue rising 151 per cent from Rs 126.7 crore to Rs 318.1 crore." "Despite the global headwinds in the travel industry, these performances reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio, our destination-focused strategies, and our capacity to stay ahead of changing traveller needs in both leisure and business segments.

"From a homegrown startup to one of India's leading travel-tech platforms, we are proud to represent our nation on the global stage. We continue to focus on growing our domestic and international presence, strengthening alliances, and building enduring value for our customers and stakeholders," he said.

Founded in 2008 by Pitti brothers as a B2B2C platform for flight bookings without external funding, EaseMyTrip entered direct-to-consumer (B2C) through website and mobile app in 2011 and corporate travel in 2013.

It expanded a nationwide franchise and travel agent network and started operations in the UAE, UK, Thailand and US markets to tap outbound travel in those markets. It has also entered the electric bus segment with Easy Green Mobility. PTI CORR BAL BAL