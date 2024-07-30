EaseMyTrip to hire 500 interns in next 3-6 months: CEO Nishant Pitti

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip on Tuesday said it plans to hire over 500 interns pan-India over the next 3-6 months to support the government's proposed internship scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

The paid internships will be offered across departments, particularly in sales and marketing, and back-end customer care, EaseMyTrip Chief Executive Officer Nishant Pitti told PTI.

In a bid to provide jobs to the youth, Sitharaman during her budget speech proposed to launch a scheme for providing internship opportunities in 500 top companies to 1-crore youth over a five-year period.

Under the scheme, an internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month, along with a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 will be provided to youths, while the companies will bear the cost of training the interns via the corporate social responsibility.

"We are hiring over 500 youth at the company in the next 3-6 months as interns. We have recently opened a big office in Gurugram. With the new (proposed) scheme from the government, it is relatively easier for us to hire now and financially workable also," Pitti said.

Pitti said that the company is growing and has the room to absorb them in different departments post completion of their internship period.

The company currently has around 900 employees on its roll, he said.

He also said that EaseMyTip is one of the three companies in the business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce space, which are profitable, adding that the company has been posting profit from the very beginning of its operations 16 year ago. PTI IAS SM DRR