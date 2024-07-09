Eastern Railway earns over Rs 953 cr of passenger revenue in Apr-Jun

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway has earned over Rs 953 crore of passenger revenue in the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, an official said here on Tuesday.

During the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, the Kolkata-headquartered ER achieved a growth of 9.97 per cent in revenue from passenger movement as compared to the year-ago period, he said.

"Passenger revenue for the first quarter of 2024-25 stands at Rs 953.24 crore, compared to Rs 866.79 crore earned during the same period of the last fiscal," the ER official said in a statement.

The total number of originating passengers from the April-June period of 2024 stood at 2,87,654, marking a 3.36 per cent increase from the previous year's figure of 2,78,309.